New Delhi: Repair of roads and pipes are among the works to be carried out in east Delhi's Patparganj using the MLA fund of jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia following court approval of his request to use the money for his constituency's development.

The former deputy chief minister is in jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case, which is being probed by the Central Bureau Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate. On August 22, a court here had allowed an application moved by him to release money from his MLA fund for development works in his Patparganj constituency.

Following the court's approval, letters have been sent to all relevant departments to ensure that development works in Patparganj start in time using the MLA fund (of Sisodia), said an official statement, which also stated the works requested by the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader. Under the Chief Minister's Road Reconstruction Scheme, Sisodia in a letter has requested the urban development minister for the reconstruction of damaged roads in Tarang, Priyadarshani Apartments and AMS Apartments areas in Patparganj, it said.

Besides, he has also urged for the laying of new pipelines and construction of streets in Mandawali, Chandar Vihar, Fazalpur Extension, School Block, Unchepar and West Vinod Nagar D-Block areas, the statement said. In his letter, Sisodia has pointed out that roads and pipelines in colonies in his constituency are in very poor condition, it said.