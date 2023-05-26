New Delhi Renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal s official residence incurred a total cost of Rs 5271 crore according to a factual report submitted by the Delhi government s Vigilance Directorate to the lieutenant governor official sources said on Thursday The cost of Rs 5271 crore included Rs 3349 crore spent on the construction of the house and Rs 1922 crore on a camp office for the chief minister the report said citing records of the Public Works Department PWDIt is unfortunate that the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP after failing in all its attempts to malign Kejriwal s image over the last nine years is now targeting the chief minister s residence the Aam Aadmi Party AAP said in a statement There is nothing in the report to say that any crime was committed This is the first time that an official residence complex for the chief minister was created in Delhi comprising the chief minister s residence an office secretariat an auditorium and staff quarters it addedThe report said the then PWD minister had in March 2020 proposed additional accommodation arrangements a drawing room two meeting rooms and a dining room with a capacity of 24 people and the addition of an upper storey by remodelling the existing structure The PWD however proposed the demolition of the existing structure on the ground that it was an old one built in 194243 the report said It is submitted that the bungalow at 6 Flag Staff Road was constructed in 194243 and is a loadbearing construction In view of the fact that it is a very old construction and has loadbearing walls it is not recommended for remodelling the existing ground floor or for creating an additional floor the report said citing a PWD noteThe PWD had recommended that additional construction may be carried out within the premises and the existing bungalow be separated by barricading Once the construction is completed the chief minister and his family may shift to the new bungalow and the existing bungalow can be demolished the report said It was however on the recommendation of PWD engineers that a new bungalow was constructed on the same premises since the existing structure built in 194243 had outlived its life in 1997 itself The PWD had argued that the old construction had loadbearing walls and was not recommended for remodelling of the existing ground floor or for creating an additional floor it addedThe PWD however could not provide the file on demolition of structures adjoining 6 Flagstaff Road the official residence of the chief minister Amid allegations of irregularities in renovating the chief minister s official residence levelled by the BJP and highlighted by the media LG V K Saxena directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in April for securing all the relevant files and submitting a factual reportThe report signed by Special Secretary Vigilance YVVJ Rajasekhar was submitted to the LG on May 12 a day after the Supreme Court gave executive control over services matters in Delhi to the AAP government According to the report the PWD had initially estimated that the construction would incur a cost of Rs 1520 crore The first tender of Rs 861 crore was awarded in October 20 2020 and it did not mention the construction of a new building Several new proposals for additions and alterations were subsequently made which increased the scope of the work in terms of both the builtup area and the plinth areaThe additional cost was necessitated because of superior specifications in all the components including a modular kitchen a pantry a wardrobe and a laundry the report said It also pointed out that the construction work was undertaken during the COVID19 pandemic against a 2020 order of the finance department that mandated expenditure of an emergency nature only PTI