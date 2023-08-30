New Delhi: The Privileges Panel of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday adopted a resolution recommending revocation of suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lower House of the Parliament.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha and also the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president, was suspended from the Lower House of the Parliament during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Also read: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attacks Centre over his suspension from Lok Sabha; says deliberate design to throttle voice of Opposition

The resolution was adopted after Adhir appeared before the Committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the House which had led to his suspension from the Lok Sabha. The senior Congress leader is learnt to have told the Committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him.

"The Committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the Speaker as soon as possible," a committee member was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

At the meeting of the Committee on August 18, several members were of the view that Adhir has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel. However, as a process of natural justice, the Committee had asked Chowdhury to appear before it on Wednesday.

The MP, who represents the who represents the Berhampur constituency in West Bengal, had attacked the Narendra Modi-led government saying it was a "deliberate design by the ruling party to throttle the voice of the Opposition". Chowdhury had further said that the act by the NDA government at the Centre would undermine the spirit of the Parliamentary democracy.

He had also taken a swipe at the Centre for "flouting all the traditional methods"." Until the discussion on the No-confidence Motion is over, no other topic should be discussed. This is the tradition of our house. But the Narendra Modi government has passed one Bill after another, flouting all the traditional methods. During this, the Opposition could not get a chance to present its views on any bill," Adhir had said.

Adhir was suspended from the Lower House for attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the debate on the No-Confidence Motion, which was eventually defeated. A motion to suspend Adhir was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi.

Also read:'Spoke nothing unparliamentary, legal option open': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to ETV Bharat