Arif Mohammad Khan said that children need to know about 'Maryada Purushottam Ram'. He said that no society can survive only on the basis of material progress.

New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has earlier earned brickbats from a certain quarter for asserting his 'devotion' to Lord Ram on many occasions, attended Ramlila in the national capital on Thursday.

Ramlila, which literally denotes 'Lord Rama's play', is a performance of the Ramayana epic in a series of scenes that include song, narration, recital, and dialogue.

Arif Mohammad Khan performed the aarti of Lord Ram at the Utsav Ground of IP Extension. Organisers of Ramlila Committee of Indraprastha honoured Arif Mohammad Khan with a memento. During this, the Ramlila Committee Indraprastha's chief Suresh Bindal and all the officials of the committee were present.

Speaking at the event, Khan said, "Lord Ram teaches us to imbibe the spirit of unity among the diversity. There are different languages, customs, and traditions that exist in our country. When it comes to organise Ramlila, we all are one. It is is organised in every street and locality of the country. Not only in India, Ramlila is also organised in Indonesia. In this sense, Lord Ram binds all of us together from Indonesia to India."

He said that everyone should follow the ideals of Lord Ram. "Ramlila is not just an entertainment, but its teachings enable our children to imbibe principles and live for great goals," he added.