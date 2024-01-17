RAM TEMPLE CONSECRATION PEOPLE MIGHT BOYCOTT CONG OTHERS FOR NOT ATTENDING SAYS ANURAG THAKUR

New Delhi: Union minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur 'warned' the opposition led by Congress and the other constituents of its INDIA bloc for keeping away from the Ayodhya Ram Mandir grand consecration event, saying "people might boycott them again for this decision."

Thakur's remarks came when he took part in cleaning the Valmiki temple premises here in the national capital on Wednesday, in the run up to the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ayodhya on January 22. The initiative was part of the ruling saffron party's "Swachhata Sewa" programme.

"They boycotted the new Parliament building and the prime minister's address and people boycotted them. Now, they think they can boycott the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, but people might boycott them again," Thakur told the reporters ahead of the drive.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress and its alliance partners of always using every opportunity to deny the existence of Lord Ram and hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

The Opposition leaders have been making statements and were trying to maintain a distance from the temple consecration ceremony, but in effect they will have to ultimately surrender before Lord Ram, the Minister added.

The BJP leader also claimed that many Congress leaders are not paying any heed to former party chief Rahul Gandhi and joining the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya.