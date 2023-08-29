RAKSHA BANDHAN GIFT SISTER DONATES KIDNEY TO SAVE HER AILING ELDER BROTHER IN NEW DELHI

New Delhi: On Raksha Bandhan, sisters show love for their brothers by tying the sacred thread round their wrists while brothers vow to protect their sisters throughout their lives. Going beyond this tradition, a sister has gifted her brother a new leash of life in New Delhi. She has donated her kidney to her brother, who was battling with a kidney disease.

35-year-old Harendra, a resident of Delhi, is a salesman by profession. In 2022, after detecting symptoms of tiredness and loss of appetite, he got himself examined. Medical investigation revealed that he has a problem of advanced kidney failure. Soon his condition started worsening and in December 2022, he started undergoing regular dialysis. He had to quit his job as he had to undergo dialysis thrice a week and his company could not provide him paid three leaves every week. This affected his physical and mental health.

Harendra's younger sister Priyanka (23) decided to donate one of her kidneys to her brother. Although the family was initially very happy, many people apprehended that she may face several health problems, including difficulties in conceiving later. However, Priyanka remained firm on her decision and the kidney transplant surgery took place at Primus Hospital on August 10. Currently, Harendra is leading a normal life and has also resumed his job. The entire family is thanking Priyanka for her courageous decision.

Dr. PP Verma, head of the nephrology department of the hospital and consultant Dr. Mehak Singla said that the kidney transplant was complicated as Priyanka had three arteries in her kidney. According to doctors, transplanting a kidney with more than one artery is risky due to chances of vascular complications.

Dr. PP Verma said that by donating a kidney, the patient can get a new life. "There is a myth that if a woman donates her kidney, she will have trouble in getting pregnant but, the truth is that donating a kidney does not affect a woman's ability to conceive. In the past, many women have conceived after donating their kidneys," Verma added.

Harendra said, "My sister has given me a priceless gift on Raksha Bandhan and is my strength." Priyanka said that she is very happy to save her brother's life.