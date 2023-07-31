New Delhi: Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Monday till 12 noon over the Opposition's insistence on a discussion on Manipur violence under Rule 267 of the House. The government on Monday agreed to a discussion on the Manipur issue in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm but the opposition insisted on a debate only under Rule 267 of the House, forcing the Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn proceedings till noon.

The disruption occurred despite Union Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal's assurance that the government is ready for discussion on Manipur which, he said, will take place in Parliament on the day at 2 pm.

"We want discussions on Manipur to take place in Parliament today at 2 pm. They (Opposition) are trying to misuse the liberty given to the members. The govt is ready to discuss Manipur, but they (Opposition) have already spoilt 9 important days of the House," Goyal said. Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha rulebook allows for the suspension of the day's business to debate on any issue suggested by a member. After the papers were laid, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received 65 notices under Rule 267 and also noted that this rule is evoked on the rarest of occasions. The last time it was evoked was in 2018.

Meanwhile, Leader of House Piyush Goyal said the government was ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue at 2 pm but the opposition did not agree. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge insisted that the discussion should only be held under Rule 267 of the House. Kharge alleged that the Narendra Modi government was "indifferent" to the pain and anguish of the people of violence-hit Manipur. The Congress chief said MPs of the opposition alliance INDIA who visited Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state, heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people there. "While Manipur faced turmoil, the Modi government appeared indifferent," he said on Twitter while asserting that the divide between communities was "deeply concerning", Kharge tweeted.