New Delhi: Delhi police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Delhi's Uttar Pradesh Bhawan (UP Bhawan) in Chanakyapuri.

The man, identified as Rajvardhan Singh Parmar is the national president of a group named Maharana Pratap Sena. Police booked Parmar on charges of rape from Ujjain after the victim recorded her statement in front of the magistrate.

In a complaint lodged by the woman on May 27, she said that Parmar had taken her to room number 122 of UP Bhavan on May 26 and raped her. The woman, who is an actress said Parmar had brought her to UP Bhawan on the pretext of introducing her to a heavyweight politician. He had told her that the politician would help her in getting contacts in film industry.

According to the police, Parmar came to UP Bhawan room with the woman in the afternoon of May 26 and left after around half an hour. A day later, the woman lodged a complaint of sexual assault at the Chanakyapuri police station, officials said. The victim complained that when she protested, the accused had threatened to destroy her career.

After the woman lodged an FIR, police filed a case against the accused and the room where the alleged incident took place has been sealed.

Meanwhile, on the orders of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, three officers, namely Dinesh Karush, Rakesh Chaudhary and Paras, who were posted in UP Bhawan have been suspended. This apart, another employee too has been removed from duty. An investigation team has been set up against the in-charge of UP Bhawan.