New Delhi Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tested positive for Covid19 on Thursday and is currently under home quarantine A team of doctors examined him and recommended he rest for a few days The minister is currently under home quarantine with mild symptoms according to an official releaseSingh was scheduled to attend the Indian Air Force Commanders conference in the national capital today but had to skip it after being tested positive for the virus the statement said On Wednesday the Defence Minister addressed the first Army Commanders Conference of the year 2023 during which he was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande and other senior Army officers He practised firing on small arms firing simulator The conference started in a hybrid format on April 17 During the event Indian Army s apex leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios situation along the borders and in the hinterland and challenges for the present security apparatus In addition the conference is also focussing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring logistics administration and human resource management The main highlight of the third day of the conference was the address by Rajnath Singh to the senior leadership of the Indian Army Fresh 1724 Covid19 infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours while the active case burden increased to 65286 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday The death toll has increased to 531230 with 40 fatalities which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala the data updated at 8 am stated With agency inputs