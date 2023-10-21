New Delhi : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday inaugurated the the first edition of Indian Military Heritage Festival in New Delhi. The two-day festival aims to celebrate India’s rich military culture and heritage that has evolved over the centuries, through conversations, art, dance, drama, story-telling and exhibitions.

Talking to media personnel, the Defence Minister stated that the "Indian Military Heritage Festival, which showcases the unmatched bravery and invaluable role of the Armed Forces in the security of the country in the last few decades, will inspire the youth of the nation."

With the focus on indigenization, Rajnath Singh at the event launched ‘Project Udbhav’, a joint collaboration of Indian Army and United Service Institution of India, to promote indigenous discourse through exploration and integration of the country’s ancient strategic acumen into contemporary military domain. At the mega event, Army chief General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay Jasjit Singh were amongst the dignitaries present apart from other senior officers.

The festival seeks to create a benchmark in the domain of public engagement with military history and heritage through interaction while adhering to the goals for developing the Armed Forces in the 21st century.

The festival aims to give a new thrust to the study of Indian military culture, traditions & history and add tangible value to the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ initiative. It also provides a platform for discussing various contemporary issues relating to India and the world pertaining to security, strategy and international relations.

It will also showcase military culture through military band performances, including the Army Symphony Band presentation and Brass band displays and a Cultural Gala Evening.