Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan. According to the list, CM Ashok Gehlot will contest from Sardarpura Constituency. Sachin Pilot has been fielded from the Tonk constituency. Govind Singh Dotasra, President of Rajasthan Congress Committee will contest from Lachhmangarh.

Party Senior leader and Rajasthan Assembly speaker, CP Joshi will contest from Nathdwara seat. Congress has fielded Divya Maderna from the Osian seat, and sitting minister Ashok Chandna from Hindoli. Minister of Child Empowerment of Rajasthan, Mamta Bhupesh will contest from Sikrai-SC seat.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party released its second list of 83 candidates today after announcing a first list of the 41 candidates for the elections. The BJP's second list has former Chief Minister Vasundhra Raje who will contest from Jhalarpatan, senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore is also in the fray from Taranagar. The names of the candidates were finalized at a meeting of its CEC that was chaired by the BJP President JP Nadda on October 1.

The BJP has fielded Rajyavardhan Rathore, an MP from Jhotwara, while another MP Diya Kumari has been fielded from Vidhyadhar Nagar. Baba Balaknath has been fielded from Tijara and Kirodi Lal Meena from Sawai Madhopur. In the 2018 assembly elections the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200 member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.