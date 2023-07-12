New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a high-level panel to find a solution for effective management of the protected area, while expressing concern regarding lakhs of people visiting Pandupol temple, in the core area of Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan.

Advocate K Parameshwar, an amicus curiae in the matter, submitted before a bench headed by Justice B R Gavai that the Rajasthan government has suggested some solutions in an affidavit. Senior advocate Manish Singhvi, representing the Rajasthan government, contended that the state submitted its response on the April 17 note of the amicus curiae.

The bench, also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Sanjay Kumar, constituted a panel comprising the principal chief conservator of forest, the chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan additional forest secretary, a joint secretary rank officer of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change, and a representative of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

During the hearing, the top court said every year lakhs of people visit the temple and it is essential to set up a body of experts to find a solution. The top court said the panel will submit its report to the court in six weeks and the chief wildlife warden will act as the convenor of the committee.

The Rajasthan government informed the court that it has proposed stationing vehicles like electric buses at two of the three entry points leading to the protected area.

On a suggestion made by amicus curiae that wildlife corridors be created from Siliberi Gate to Pandupol Temple, Singhvi said a proposal has been sent to the competent authorities. The bench observed that villages and human settlements situated inside tiger reserves are a concern and queried their re-location outside the protected area. Rajasthan government counsel said they are examining relocating villages which are situated inside the tiger reserve.

