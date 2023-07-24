New Delhi: Amid the opposition cornering the Bhartiya Janta Party government at the Centre over the Manipur ethnic violence, the BJP MPs from Rajasthan on Monday staged a protest outside the Parliament House against what they termed “rising atrocities and crime against women” in the state. The BJP MPs also accused the Ashok Gehlot government of “oppression” on Dalits in the state.

Talking to the news agency ANI on the occasion, BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said that women's safety “whether it is any state or across the globe is of paramount importance”. “PM Modi's govt has done a lot for women's safety starting from creating 11 crore toilets. He has also brought behavioral change in the country. There is a law that there will be a death penalty in case of rapes under 12 years and fast track courts have been set up which have been funded by the govt of India," Rathore said.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that there are “atrocities against women in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Manipur”. “The opposition can only see Manipur but Rajasthan and other states have been ignored. Rajasthan Govt has failed to protect women in the state," he said. CP Joshi, another BJP MP from Rajasthan said their demand is that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should resign “for not being able to protect women in the state”.

“The atrocities against women in the state have been increasing in the last few years," he said. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance INDIA is also holding a protest outside the Parliament demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement over the Manipur violence which recently saw two women being paraded naked and one of them gangraped by the mob.

Monday is the 3rd day of the monsoon session of the Parliament.