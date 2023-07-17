RAISE AND DEPLOY DEDICATED FORCE TO MAINTAIN VIGIL ON INDO MYANMAR BORDER SAYS REPORT

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of emerging security threats over the porous India-Myanmar border, a senior IPS officer in a report submitted to the Home Ministry has emphasised a dedicated security force for the 1,643 km long international border. Pritpal Kaur Batra, posted as DCP, crime, at Dimapur in Nagaland in her report submitted to the Home Ministry recently suggested that Assam Rifles, which is presently guarding the India-Myanmar border has dual responsibility.

"Hence, it becomes difficult for a security agency to achieve the assigned goal, especially at a time when it is performing dual responsibility," said Batra in her report. Along with guarding the international border, Assam Rifles is also engaged in counter-insurgency operations. "The need of the hour is to have a dedicated border guarding force, which can have local people's support as well as an understanding of the ethnic issues of the said areas and terrains, too," the officer said. She suggested that village guards of the northeastern States can be deployed for the same, but with proper training, incentives and effective command and control. "This can be a cost-effective border management strategy too," said Batra.

The report submitted by Batra assumes significance, especially at a time when the ongoing ethnic conflict between Kukis and Metieis in Manipur is reportedly been instigated by the illegal influx from across the border in Manipur. A major portion of the India-Myanmar border is porous, which is making the area volatile, as there is a continuous influx of insurgents from Myanmar into India.

Cross-border trafficking in this region has grown manifold and it is moving in both directions. "Heroin and synthetic drugs are coming from Myanmar to India whereas chemicals like acetic anhydride and ephedrine, ingredients for converting raw opium into heroin are transported from India," Batra said in her report.

She also highlighted that police outposts in border areas should be well equipped with sufficient vehicles compatible with running on terrain, radio communication sets, enough manpower, armoury, infrastructure and fenced border police station as well as other logistics. "Police personnel deployed in border areas should be given regular revision courses on border management and its requirements. There can be mock drills, which can be conducted on various situations, related to border activities and other emergencies," Batra said in her report.

Highlighting that people from the border villages often suffer from a lack of basic infrastructure such as roads, education, health facilities, water and electricity supply as well as livelihood opportunities, Batra said that provision of basic amenities, vocational training, guidance in sporting activities as well as rehabilitation centres for drug addicts should be made.

Along with Manipur, other northeastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram also share their border with Myanmar. Taking advantage of the porous border and dense forest, insurgents keep entering the Indian side from Myanmar whenever required and get involved in anti-India activities. As the ethnic clash in Manipur flared up, several security agencies have already informed the Home Ministry of the reported influx of northeastern insurgents into Manipur and getting involved in violent activities.

