RAIN LASHES DELHI MORE SHOWERS EXPECTED SAYS IMD

New Delhi: Parts of the national capital Delhi received heavy rain showers in the wee hours of Saturday, indicating the active presence of the southwest monsoon in the region. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers during the day, bringing much respite to the Delhiites, who have been witnessing extremely humid days for the last couple of days.

According to the weather body, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, which is three notches below the season's average. The maximum temperature as per the IMD is predicted to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

With the arrival of rain, the pollution level in the city has also come down. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 79 in the morning at 9 AM, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The IMD on Friday predicted a spell of heavy rainfall across north India for the next two days. The regions include Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh. "Weather Warning for Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh are under a heavy rainfall alert from July 8 to 9. Be prepared for intense rain and take necessary precautions," the IMD stated.

It also emphasised that people in these areas need to train vigilant during the period of intense rainfall. Several parts of the country have been witnessing extreme rainfalls and have also faced flood-like situations. Due to excessive rainfall, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended.

