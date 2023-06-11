New Delhi In an attempt to ensure safety of the signaling equipment the Railway Board on Saturday ordered a double locking system for all signaling assets and protocols to start sounding of trains after maintenance workThe series of directives for railway zones is the third such order that has been issued after over 280 passengers were killed in the horrific triple train accident in Odisha s Balasore district on June 2The Railway Board ordered double locking arrangement for all relay rooms having the train s operational machinery and relay huts housing signaling and levelcrossing telecommunications equipment along with point and track circuit signals The board s directive stated that the access to the relay room led to interference with the signaling system following which the illfated Coromandel Express went into a loop line at Balasore and collided with a stationary goods trainSenior officials of the railways said there was enough evidence to substantiate that the interlocking system had been tampered with So the technique has now been made tamperproof officials added This double locking mechanism will ensure that no one has access to these locations without permission an official said The directive further said that level crossing gates signaling rooms and telecommunications equipment in the station yard should be treated as relay huts It said that till the double locking arrangement is made the current singlelock key will remain with the station master Infact the station master will maintain relevant entries regarding issue and deposit of keys The order stated that the proforma for handing over or taking back of the key by the assistant station manager on duty shall have a column specifying that the premises for which the key was taken by the maintenance staff has been properly locked by the maintenance staff who returned the keyAlso Read Odisha train crash No train to halt at Bahanaga Bazar as CBI seals station seize log book relay panelOfficials said preliminary investigations have revealed that some work was going on near the accident site A disconnection memo to close the interlocking system and start work along with a reconnection memo indicating the end of work was received by the station manager officials added They said that the technician bypassed the system as work was not completed He seems to have tampered with the location box to get the green signal for the Coromandel Express officials mentioned Also the Railway Board has issued disconnectionreconnection protocols that are to be followed for signal maintenance repair and alteration work