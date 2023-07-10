New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has refused to quash an FIR registered in 2015 against two catering companies and an individual for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 19.5 crore to the Railways by selling cheaper packaged water in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains in place of Rail Neer.

The high court said the report by an official of the Railway Board that no loss was caused to the railways as the Rail Neer if not picked up by the petitioners was anyway sold somewhere else cannot be considered at this stage. It said the question is of loss incurred to the Railways due to the claiming of reimbursement by catering companies for the unsold Rail Neer, packaged water supplied by railway PSU IRCTC.

Justice Yogesh Khanna dismissed three petitions filed by the two companies and an individual named as accused by the CBI in the case lodged in October 2015 for the offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy under the IPC and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

They sought quashing of the FIR and setting aside all consequential proceedings arising therefrom. In view of overall submissions and case laws, no case is made out for quashing of FIR at this stage. Accordingly, the petitions stand dismissed, the high court said. According to the CBI, it was alleged that during the period 2013-14, the licensee (caterers) deliberately supplied packaged drinking water (PDW) other than Rail Neer in Rajdhani/ Shatabdi trains despite their huge availability.

It was further alleged that by not picking up Rail Neer, the licensee (caterers) had caused a loss of approximately Rs 19.55 crore to the government exchequer and corresponding undue pecuniary gain to themselves as they claimed reimbursement for Rail Neer. The CBI filed the charge sheet against two public servants and various licencees.

The high court said the submission of the petitioners that no loss was caused to the Railways, is of no use at this stage as the case is that the allotted quota given to the petitioners was not lifted deliberately and instead they used their own bottles, half the price of Rail Neer, and claimed reimbursement at the rate of Rs 15 per bottle, thus causing loss to the public exchequer."

While passing the order, the high court noted the averments made in the charge sheet that the accused could not have utilised the PDWs other than Rail Neer without prior permission of the Railway authorities. It also noted that the petitioner companies have been using bottles priced at Rs 4.66 to Rs 8.16 per bottle and have been claiming reimbursement at the rate of Rs 15 per bottle viz the price of Rail Neer.

The letter of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) noting there were some irregularities in allowing the supplying of PDWs other than Rail Neer and in passing of such bills by the officials, a letter... of Ministry of Railways noting a loss of Rs 19.50 crores approx has been caused to the Railways and no notice was ever given to Railways for the short supply of bottles cannot be ignored at this stage, Justice Khanna said. The high court noted that the trial court had considered in its order that the Railways has not taken any punitive action for reasons best known to them. (PTI)