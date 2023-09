New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday interacted with porters at the Anand Vihar railway station here and sought to know their problems. Gandhi was also seen wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and lifting luggage over his head. He then sat down with the porters and sought to know their problems.

"People's hero Rahul Gandhiji met his porter friends at the Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi today. Recently, a video had gone viral in which the porter friends of the railway station had expressed their desire to meet him," the Congress said in a post on X, with a picture of Gandhi interacting with the porters.