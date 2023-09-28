New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday tried his hands at carpentry as he visited the Kirti Nagar furniture market here and interacted with craftsmen at work.

Rahul was seen using a handsaw and a plane as the carpenters tried to explain the workmanship to the Congress leader. This is Rahul's third such reaching-out exercise in the national capital in the recent past. He met fruit and vegetable vendors in Azadpur Mandi here in August and more recently spoke to the porters at the Anand Vihar railway station.

During his visit to the furniture market on Thursday, Rahul interacted with the carpenters and heard their problems besides also trying his hand at building some furniture items. "Today I went to Asia's largest furniture market located in Kirti Nagar, Delhi and met the carpenter brothers. Apart from being hard workers, they are also amazing artists experts at carving durability and beauty," Rahul said in a post on X.

"We talked a lot, got to know a little about their skills and tried to learn a bit," the former Congress chief also said. The Congress also shared pictures of Rahul's visit to the Kirti Nagar market on X, in which he is seen trying his hand with some furniture tools.