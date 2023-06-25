Rahul Gandhi should prove he is selling 'mohabbat' in his 'dukaan': AAP to Congress leader over Delhi ordinance snub

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the Centre's ordinance in the national capital, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday appealed to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to show broad-mindedness. Speaking to the media, Bharadwaj said, "I have always seen Rahul Gandhi talking about love and affection. He always says that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spreads hate. Rahul Gandhi says that he runs 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan'. If so, whoever reaches out to him, can get that love."

Referring to the Centre's ordinance without mentioning it, Bhardwaj said, "When Rahul Gandhi said that his party spreads love then he has to show that also." Congress party is not in power at the Centre. But, he may turn egoistic once the grand old party returns to power in the next Lok Sabha elections."

He appealed to the opposition parties to stop targeting each other though they fight against in their respective states, but now they need to unite to launch a tirade against BJP. On Saturday, National AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar put a new condition stating that Congress should not nominate Rahul Gandhi as their leader for the third time. Taking to Twitter, Kakkar wrote in Hindi, "If the country is to be saved then the Congress should announce that it will not bet on Rahul Gandhi for the third time and won't exert pressure on the entire opposition in that regard. In the interest of the country, this is more crucial ."