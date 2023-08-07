New Delhi: Back in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi has asked the Haryana team to reclaim all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state by targeting the BJP-JJP government over its failure to secure the residents from communal violence or financial woes. The former Congress chief, who is concerned over the recent violence in Haryana, will on Monday review the party’s 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations along with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and the senior AICC and state leaders.

Rahul has reportedly told the state team that the recent violence in the state has exposed the ruling BJP and its ally JJP and has asked them to spread the message across the state.

“The BJP-JJP government failed to control the recent communal flare-up in the Nuh-Mewat area of Haryana bordering Delhi. The state government has been exposed. The majority community refused to support the ruling parties over the flare-up and warned the state government. Even the two big business houses of the state had to warn the state government over the communal incidents which have tarnished the image of the state. The BJP failed to protect the ordinary residents from communal violence and safeguard them from financial woes as people have been severely impacted by lack of jobs and high prices of essential items,” AICC in charge of Haryana, Dipak Babaria said.

“The message has gone not only in Haryana but across the state and the people will teach them a lesson in 2024. On our part, we would like to repeat our past performance and win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” he said. Besides the failures of the state government, Rahul has also asked the Haryana team to fight the next Lok Sabha polls unitedly.

“Our focus is on the organization. I have been touring the state to review organizational strength. The main task is to respect all the workers and the leaders and empower them. This alone will bring unity in the state team,” Babaria said when asked how he plans to unite the factions led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Randeep Surjewala, Kiran Chaudhary, Kumari Selja.

“The common people want to live their lives peacefully and yearn for prosperity. The BJP only tries to divide people. They break elected governments to gain power and hardly bother about common people. This is the message we will take to the voters,” said Babaria.

“It is a non-performing government. The BJP-JJP failed to govern. We demand a judicial probe into the lapses that led to the flare-up in Nuh areas despite the intelligence available with the police. I was also the chief minister of the state for 10 years. The police are efficient but the state government did not give them proper instructions in time to prevent the spread of violence,” Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

Both Hooda and Surjewala lamented that corporations in the two areas Manesar and Gurugram, which bring the most revenue to the Haryana government being near Delhi, had to be shut down due to the recent violence in Nuh areas. “It is the duty of the state government to protect people. They cannot say that the police cannot provide protection to all the residents of the state,” Hooda said.

Also Read: INDIA celebrates Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as Lok Sabha Member