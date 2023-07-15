New Delhi : Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on violence in Manipur, calling him a "frustrated dynast, who mocks the country when the PM receives a national honour".

Rahul Gandhi, former Congress chief hit out at PM Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur and the European Parliament discussing it, saying he has not uttered a word on either of these. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who has been attacking the government over its handling of the situation in Manipur, also slammed the Centre.

Congress has been repeatedly targetting the Narendra Modi-led government over violence in Manipur.

"A man who seeks international intervention in India’s internal matters, a frustrated dynast who sullies the ‘Make in India’ ambition mocks India when our PM receives a National honour," Smriti Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development said in a Tweet.

Rahul also attacked the Prime Minister, who was the Chief Guest at the Ballistic Day Parade in France, saying a Rafale ticket got the PM there. Irani shot back at the Congress leader saying, "Rejected by people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of dynasty."

India on Thursday described as a reflection of a "colonial mindset" a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur. Rahul Gandhi had visited the strife-torn state and interacted with members of various communities. Over 120 people have been killed in the northeastern state after violence first erupted on May 3.

