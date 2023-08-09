New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Raavan and said he only listened to two people - Union Home Minister Amit Shah and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Gandhi scion made his first speech in the Lok Sabha after his membership of the Lower House of Parliament was reinstated by Speaker Om Birla.

"Raavan listened to two people - Meghnad and Kumbhakaran. Similarly, (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi listens to people - Amit Shah and (Gautam) Adani. Lanka was burned not by Hanuman but it was burned by Ravan’s pride. Ram didn't kill Ravana but it was his pride that killed him," the New Delhi-born Rahul Gandhi said in the presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Wayanad constituency in Kerala, was speaking in favour of the No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers, moved by his party colleague and MP Gaurav Gogoi.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led regime and blamed it for violence in Manipur, where over 120 persons have been killed.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the Centre had killed Manipur. He narrated heart-wrenching stories from his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and asserted that the Yatra would continue.

