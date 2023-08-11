New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday yet again launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Manipur, which has claimed the lives of at least 152 people, alleging that the PM refuses to stop the fire in the strife-torn state.

"When the Prime Minister becomes a Prime Minister, he ceases to be a politician. He becomes the representative of the voice of the country. Politics should be put aside and the Prime Minister should speak not as a politician but the Prime Minister should speak with the weight of the Indian people behind him. The Prime Minister does not understand what he actually is," the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi told reporters at a press conference here.

"The Prime Minister refuses to stop the fire. There are clear reasons why the Prime Minister is not going there (to Manipur)," Rahul Gandhi said. The Gandhi scion was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mammoth two hours and 13-minute speech in the Lok Sabha in reply to the No-Confidence Motion against the Council of Ministers, which was eventually defeated. The Prime Minister had launched a blistering attack on the Congress and blamed the grand old party for the situation in the northeastern state.

"The Prime Minister ridiculed the state. It is tragic to watch Narendra Modi. He is my representative. The speech was not about India, it was about Narendra Modi," added the Member of Parliament from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala.

"The Prime Minister has power in his hand. He is doing nothing. I am amazed that he is laughing. The Prime Minister sitting in the middle of Parliament was shamelessly laughing. The issue was not Congress or me, the issue was what is happening in Manipur and why it was not being stopped," the Congress leader lamented.

The Gandhi scion said his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had "murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur" were not hollow words. "Hindustan has been murdered by BJP in Manipur," he further alleged. According to Rahul Gandhi, the Indian Army, in whom he has full faith, can bring peace in two-three days but the Centre was not deploying it in the strife-torn state.

Rahul Gandhi had on Wednesday during his maiden speech in Lok Sabha upon his return to the Lower House of Parliament alleged that Bharat Mata was killed in Manipur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

