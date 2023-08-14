New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday listened to the problems faced by the workers of a motorcycle workshop in Okhla and also sought their opinion on his hugely successful 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Gandhi reached a motorcycle workshop located in Phase One of Okhla Industrial Area in Delhi and spent around half an hour here. While interacting with the workers, Gandhi learnt about their work and the problems they face in their daily lives. Also, he asked them about 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to know their view about the yatra, which is considered to be the most popular mass outreach programme undertaken by the Congress.

When people came to know that Gandhi was coming to the workshop, a huge crowd gathered here, desperately trying to get a glimpse of the Congress leader. Gandhi shook hands with the people amid slogans hailing him.

Notably, Gandhi has decided to launch the second phase of the yatra from Porbandar, Mahatma Gandhi's birthplace on October 2. After starting from Gujarat, the yatra will pass through four poll-bound states namely Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram. It will conclude in Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh's Lohit district.

The route is being finalised by Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh. The first phase of the yatra went for five months and the second phase is likely to be for four months.

Earlier on August 1, Gandhi reached Azadpur Sabzi Mandi at around 4 am and interacted with the vendors and customers on the rising prices of fruits and vegetables. A few days back, Gandhi visited the agricultural fields in Sonepat and spent time with the farmers planting paddy along with inquiring about their problems. Also, he had visited a bike repairing market in Karol Bagh a few days back to learn about the problems of the mechanics.