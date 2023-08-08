Rahul Gandhi reacts after getting his bungalow back

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said 'entire India was my home' as he reacted to the re-allotment of his official residence a day after his disqualification as Lok Sabha member was restored following a directive of the Supreme Court.

"Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," (Entire India is my home) Rahul said as the media asked him how happy he was getting his residence back. Rahul's official residence at 12, Tughlaq Lane in New Delhi was reallotted to him on Tuesday.

The former Congress chief's Lok Sabha membership was restored on Monday by speaker Om Birla after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul's conviction in the 'Modi surname' case. A Lok Sabha Secretariat notification said that in the wake of the Supreme Court's August 4 order, the disqualification has ceased to operate, subject to further judicial pronouncements.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 23 after a Surat court convicted him in a defamation case for a speech made in 2019 during an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar. In his speech, Rahul had said: "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" The court sentenced Rahul to two years in jail, which was the maximum punishment in the case and subsequently led to his disqualification as a member of Parliament.

In April, Rahul Gandhi vacated his official residence in central Delhi, in line with protocol, after he was disqualified as an MP in March following a Surat court's conviction in the criminal defamation case. A disqualified MP is not entitled to a government accommodation and gets a month's time to vacate the official residence.

