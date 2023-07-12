RAHUL GANDHI DEFAMATION CASE CONGRESS MAUN SATYAGRAHA TODAY DEFERRED IN FLOOD HIT STATES

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said that it has postponed the 'Maun Saytagraha', which will be held later today on Wednesday (July 12), in the four flood-affected states including Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The grand old party, however, asserted that the 'Maun Satyagraha' will be conducted in all other remaining states. Incessant rains have battered North India, triggering floods in Himachal Pradesh, which is most affected and at least 80 people are killed in rain-related incidents. The situation is also grim in Punjab and Haryana.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal through a Tweet said, "Due to the prevailing flood situation, the Maun Satyagraha planned in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh will be held on 16 July 2023."

"The rest of the states will conduct the Satyagraha tomorrow, as planned. The Narendra Modi government can try all the tricks in their armoury against us, but we will be firm in our commitment to raising people’s voices," added Venugopal, a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress had decided to hold "maun satyagraha" (silent protest) to show solidarity with party leader Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat High Court recently upheld the Sessions Court order denying a stay on the conviction of the former Congress chief in the defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

"Rahul Gandhi is the fiercest voice taking on the Narendra Modi government, and the Congress party, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, will take these fascist forces head-on, through Gandhian means of Satyagraha and non-violence," added Venugopal.

Congress has already said that it will approach the Supreme Court in the matter involving Rahul Gandhi. "We will fight both the political battle and the legal battle," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had said after the Gujarat HC ruling.

