RAHUL GANDHI CONVICTION STAYED CONGRESS WELCOMES SUPREME COURT VERDICT SAYS JUSTICE HAS PREVAILED PARTY WORKERS CELEBRATE

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the conviction of their leader Rahul Gandhi in the 'Modi surname' case saying that justice has prevailed and no force can silence the voice of people.

The relief to Gandhi, a former Congress President, means that he will be able to attend the Monsoon session of the Lok Sabha, which is currently underway. The party workers celebrated the relief which was given to Gandhi, a Member of Parliament, at the party headquarters in the national capital minutes after the order by the apex court.

"We welcome the Honourable Supreme Court’s verdict staying Shri Rahul Gandhiji's conviction. Justice has prevailed. No force can silence the voice of the people," Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal said in a Tweet minutes after the ruling of the top court.

A bench comprising justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha, and Sanjay Kumar said the trial court judge should have given some reason to impose a maximum sentence of two years on Gandhi in the case. The bench observed that the trial court and high court spent volumes of pages in writing the judgment but gave no reason why they are imposing a maximum sentence.

KC Venugopal told reporters here, "The Speaker has to take a decision now. The entire country and world is now looking at the Speaker. Automatically, this (disqualification) should be revoked immediately. This is what we need, this is what the country needs. Our leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha will officially request the Speaker with a copy of the judgment."

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram said that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla should restore Rahul Gandhi's membership in the Lower House of the Parliament.

"The Supreme Court's order today is a vindication of the argument that we have consistently pressed before every court -- from the trial Court to the Supreme Court. The Honourable Speaker of the Lok Sabha should immediately restore Rahul Gandhi's membership of the Lok Sabha. Please remember that we have not been able to find a case where the court imposed the maximum punishment of 2 years for 'slander' in the last 162 years," Chidambaram said in a Tweet.

"We maintain that the case was manufactured with the sole intention of keeping Rahul Gandhi from Parliament (sic)," the former Union Finance Minister further said.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also hailed the Supreme Court's order saying it was a strong vindication of truth and justice.

"The Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice. Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process.," Ramesh, who is also the party's General Secretary said in a Tweet.

"Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!," added Ramesh, a veteran Parliamentarian.

Congress Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed. "You will see 'Satyamev Jayate' everywhere on Parliament premises. The conspiracy against Rahul Gandhi has failed today. Rahul Gandhi's victory will come down heavily on Modi Ji...," Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.