RAHUL GANDHI CANT DIGEST A COMMON MAN BECOMING PM KIREN RIJIJU

New Delhi: Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United States on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the Congress leader is unable to digest a common man becoming the country's most powerful leader. Rijiju accused Rahul of verbally abusing PM Modi and defaming the country wherever he goes.

The Union minister said, "Be it within the country or abroad, wherever Rahul Gandhi might be, he has just one job, verbally abusing Prime Minister Modi and defaming the country. I don't understand why he hates PM Modi so much and speaks against the country. He should know that this country gave his family everything, more than a common man can ever imagine. Rahul Gandhi is unable to digest a common man becoming the country's PM. Nobody takes him seriously."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Rahul over his remarks in San Francisco, California, saying that the Congress leader couldn't take the praise heaped on Prime Minister Modi by world leaders. "Rahul Gandhi always insults India during his foreign visits. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and presidents of the world and held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit.

Recently, the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', the PM of Italy said that PM Modi is the most popular leader in the world and the Prime Minister of a country greeted him by touching his feet," he said. "Today, the world sees hope in the leadership of India. This never happened in 75 years. The fact is that because of our leader, the respect of 140 crore countrymen is increasing. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party are unable to digest this," he added.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the BJP-led government at an event in the US, saying "what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s". Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco, Rahul alleged that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities and it has "to be fought with affection".

"It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. In fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are being attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred, but only with love and affection,"

Gandhi said. "Also, this is a periodical thing. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s. In the UP of the 1980s, this was happening to the Dalits. We have to challenge it, fight it with love and affection and not with hatred and we will do that," he added.

The Congress leader was responding to a question concerning Muslims in India from the 'Bay Area Muslim community' and the steps the Congress plans to take to tackle the issues faced by them. During the event, Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day visit to the United States, also spoke about "economic inequality" back home, claiming that while some people were finding it difficult to make ends meet, about "five people have lakhs of crores". (ANI)