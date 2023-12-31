New Delhi: Amid allegation by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about discrimination over the selection of tableaux for the Republic Day Parade 2024, Ministry of Defence sources on Sunday said that the Punjab tableau did not align to the "broader themes" of this year's tableau. According to the sources, the tableau proposal of Punjab was considered in the first three rounds of meetings of the Expert Committee.

After the third round of meetings, the tableau of Punjab could not be taken forward by the Expert Committee for further consideration for not aligning with the broader themes of this year's tableau, the sources. Furthermore, as per the MoD sources, West Bengal's sources were also rejected for the same reasons.

While the tableau proposal of West Bengal was considered in the first two rounds of meetings of the Expert Committee. After the second round of meetings, the tableau of West Bengal could not be taken forward by the Expert Committee for further consideration for not aligning with the broader themes of this year's tableau, the sources added.

For Republic Day Parade 2024, 30 States/UTs had shown their willingness to participate in the parade including the State of Punjab and West Bengal, the sources said. Out of these 30 States/UTs, like every year, only 15-16 States/UTs will be finally selected to present their tableaux in the Republic Day Parade 2024, it added.

The sources said that during the last few years, the tableau of Punjab has been shortlisted for the Republic Day Parade by the Expert Committee in the years 2017 to 2022 (6 times in the last 8 years) and the tableau of West Bengal for the years 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 (5 times in last 8 years) by following the same procedure as stated earlier.

The Defence Ministry sources outlined that the tableaux proposals received from various States/UTs and Central Ministries/Departments are evaluated in a series of meetings of the "Expert Committee for selection of tableaux" comprising eminent persons in the field of art, culture, painting, sculpture, music, architecture, choreography.

The Expert Committee examines the proposals based on theme, concept, design and visual impact before making its recommendations. Due to the time allotted for tableaux in the overall duration of the parade, shortlisting of tableaux is done by the Expert Committee, which leads to the participation of the best tableaux in Parade.

Calling the criticism by states baseless, the sources further asserted that the central government is preparing a three-year program covering all states/UTs, which will be shared with all the States/UTs adding all states should be allowed to display their tableaus as per a formula. Moreover, the States/UTs not being selected for the Republic Day Parade, 2024 are being invited to showcase their tableaux in Bharat Parv at Red Fort, New Delhi from 23-31 January 2024 following the MOU signed with States/UTs, the sources added.

Earlier this week, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hit out at the BJP-led central government over the non-inclusion of the state's tableau for the Republic Day parade, alleging the Centre has discriminated against the states ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party. The Punjab Chief Minister said that, like last year, this year too, Punjab's tableau for January 26 will not be included.