QUEEN GEETA DEVI OF KAPURTHALA PASSES AWAY AT 86 FUNERAL RITES TO BE CONDUCTED ON DEC 30

New Delhi: Queen Geeta Devi of the royal family Kapurthala passed away at around 10.15 pm on Thursday at her residence in Delhi. She had been suffering from heart disease for the last couple of years and died at the age of 86. Geeta Devi complained of chest pain late on Thursday evening and was immediately taken to a hospital.

According to sources, her last rites will be performed on Saturday at the cremation ground located on Lodhi Road in Delhi. Meanwhile, Geeta Devi's mortal remains have been kept at her residence in Greater Kailash for public to pay their last respects. According to sources, Maharani Geeta Devi is survived by husband Maharaj Brigadier Sukhjit Singh, son Tikka Shatrujit Singh and two daughters Gayatri Devi and Preeti Devi. The family confirmed that she was in Delhi's Greater Kailash in her last days with her son Tikka Shatrujit Singh.