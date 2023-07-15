PUT A CHECK ON INFLUX OF MILITANTS FROM MYANMAR TO CONTAIN ETHNIC VIOLENCE IN MANIPUR NAGA LEADER

New Delhi: As the ethnic violence in Manipur showing no sign of let up, a well-known Naga leader and convenor of "The Forum for Restoration of Peace in Manipur", Ashang Kasar, said that the Central government must take strong steps to stop illegal immigrants to Manipur coming from Myanmar. Kasar also appealed to the authorities to come forward wholeheartedly to restore peace in the state. "The root cause of the ethnic violence between the two communities in Manipur is illegal immigrants. Hence, I appeal to the central government to take strong steps to stop illegal immigrants in the State," Kasar told ETV Bharat.

Kasar claimed that Myanmar militants were participating in the ongoing violence. "Deployment of paramilitary forces is not the solution. We don't want Central Paramilitary Forces. What we want is to stop the influx that is happening in Manipur," said Kasar. He said that illegal immigrants from across the border (Myanmar) are embroiled in ethnic clashes taking place between Kukis and Meiteis. Kasar is a vocal Naga leader, who used to speak on different issues pertaining to Manipur.

Kasar said that his forum in Manipur is appealing to all concerned to put efforts to bring peace to the state. "The authorities should not focus on security forces and their deployment. Instead, they should introspect on the fault lines." Kasar also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur and talk with all 34 ethnic communities of the State. "It's more than 72 days, we did not hear anything from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, he (Modi) should visit Manipur once and talk with all community leaders," he added. The Naga community leader was talking to this correspondent on the sidelines of a peace meeting organised by the Meitei Christian Church Council and Meiteis Heritage Society in New Delhi.

