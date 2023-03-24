New Delhi: In a major development, Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the protest in front of the Indian High Commission in London and pulling down of the tricolor from the high commission office by the Khalistani sympathizers on March 19, officials said on Friday. It is learnt that the case has been registered under appropriate sections of IPC, UAPA and PDPP Act.

A Delhi Police official said that the case was registered after Ministry of Home Affairs asked Delhi Police to take appropriate legal action in this regard. A special cell of the Delhi Police has started the investigation of the incident as it involves unlawful activities carried out by certain persons holding Indian nationality abroad, the Delhi police official said.

Also read: Pro-Khalistani protesters attack Indian Consulate in San Francisco amid Amritpal's crackdown

The case comes two days after the authorities removed the security barricades outside the London High Commission office in New Delhi. The stringent move was seen as a retaliation to the lack of security outside the Indian High Commission office in London which enabled the Khalistani sympathizers to climb atop the High Commission balcony and pull down the tricolor from the office.

A large crowd of Khalistani sympathizers had assembled outside the Indian High Commission office in London on March 19 a day after the Punjab Police launched a manhunt to nab Khalistani leader and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who remains absconding till date. A high alert was issued in Uttarakhand on Friday over intelligence reports that Amritpal might have entered the state.

On Thursday, the Punjab Police claimed that Amritpal was funded from 158 foreign accounts with transactions of over Rs 5 crore made from 28 of his accounts, which are located in Punjab's Majha and Malwa regions. Police said that Amritpal also has accounts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Batala, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Nawanshahr, Kapurthala and Phagwara.