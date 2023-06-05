New Delhi : Protesting wrestlers met Amit Shah at his residence on Sunday night and urged him for an unbiased investigation against WFI president Brij Bhushan following the sexual harassment complaints filed by the women wrestlers. Top wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kadian, and others had taken part in this meeting, which went on at the Home Minister's residence till after midnight, sources said.

The wrestlers have been on the agitational path, demanding the arrest of Brijbhushan Singh after the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against him for making sexual advances towards women wrestlers. The protesting wrestlers are upset that their agitation has largely been neglected at various levels. Against this backdrop, the top wrestlers met Amit Shah and narrated their concerns.

During yesterday's late-night meeting, the Home Minister was stated to have assured to look into the matter and told the wrestlers' representatives that everybody was equal before the law. Meanwhile, social media reports emerged that the minor female wrestler had withdrawn her complaint against the WFI chief by filing a petition in a Delhi court after the police probe revealed that she was indeed an adult but not a minor.

As per the complaints registered by the Delhi police, the WFI chief has been accused of seeking sexual gratification in return for professional favours. Over a dozen instances of sexual harassment, intimidation, molestation, uncomfortable touching and so on have been made out against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. The police have recorded the statements of over 125 potential witnesses including coaches and referees.

The government has held several high-level meetings with the agitating wrestlers but the issue has remained unresolved. At one time, the wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganges but halted only after the farmers' leader Naresh Tikait.