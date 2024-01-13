New Delhi: The Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has withdrawn the suspension of three Congress Members of Parliament on Saturday a day after they appeared before the committee to express their “regret” over their “indecent conduct” during the recent winter session of the Parliament, sources said. The three Congress MPs are Abdul Khaliq, Dr K Jaikumar Bijay Kumar alias Vijay Basant.

The three opposition MPs had appeared before the committee on Friday and reportedly expressed their regret over their “indecent conduct” during the session. It can be recalled that the three Congress MPs were suspended on December 18 by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on charges of indecent conduct in Parliament. After the MPs apeared before the committee, the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to withdraw the suspension of all three and has sent the report to the Speaker.

Reports said that the MPs assured the the Speaker of the House that the actions will not happen in future. In the winter session of Parliament, both the houses 146 MPs were suspended. Of these, 132 were suspended till the end of the session, while three MPs of Lok Sabha and 11 of Rajya Sabha were suspended till the report of the Privilege Committee. The MPs were suspended during the 14-day winter session of the Parliament after the opposition MPs' demand for a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach on the 22nd anniversary of Parliament terror attack of December 13 last year.