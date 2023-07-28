New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the G20 to work on an international legally binding document to end plastic pollution. In a virtual address at the inaugural session of the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministerial meeting in Chennai, Modi said, "I call on the G20 to work constructively to work on an effective international legally binding instrument to end plastic pollution."

He also highlighted responsible management of oceanic resources. "Responsible use and management of ocean resources is of vital importance. I look forward to the adoption of G20 high-level principles for a sustainable and resilient blue and ocean-based economy," the prime minister said. PM Modi pointed out that India is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy capacity.

"We have also set a target of attaining net-zero by 2070. We continue to collaborate with our partners through our alliance, including the international solar alliance, CDRI and the leadership group for industry transition. India has consistently been at the forefront of taking action on biodiversity conservation, protection and enrichment," PM Modi informed delegates.

Speaking about the recently launched International Big Cat Alliance for conservation of seven big cats of the planet, the prime minister said that it is based on the learnings of India's Project Tiger. "As a result of Project Tiger, 70 per cent of the world's tigers are found in India. We are also working on Project Lion and Project Dolphin," PM Modi informed. (IANS)