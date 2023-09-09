New Delhi : A replica of the famous Sun Temple's Konark Wheel in Odisha's Puri served as the backdrop for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to receive G20 world leaders with a welcome handshake today. Upon their arrival at the Bharat Mandapam Summit venue, the G20 leaders were extended a warm welcome.

The Konark Wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India's national flag embodying India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence. Its rotating motion symbolises time, 'Kaalchakra', as well as progress and continuous change.

The Wheel also serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and commitment to progress in society. Prime Minister Modi reached Bharat Mandapam this morning ahead of the two-day meeting of the top world leaders. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, among others.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and World Bank president Ajay Banga were among the first few leaders to arrive at the Bharat Mandapam venue.

India is hosting the G20 Summit, scheduled for today and tomorrow, under its Presidency amid divisions in the grouping over the Russia-Ukraine war. World leaders including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are among leaders who arrived in the national capital yesterday. (with agency inputs)