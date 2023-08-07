Prime Minister Modi: Inauguration of Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed the Congress party for what he described as the lack of basic amenities like electricity to thousands of villages even after seven decades of Independence. Speaking after inaugurating the 'Haryana Kshetriya Panchayati Raj Parishad' virtually on Monday took a dig at the Congress, saying it could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages.

After inaugurating the two-day BJP event via video conference, PM Modi also said that during the Congress rule, no concrete efforts were made to strengthen the Panchayati Raj institutions. Launching a scathing attack on Congress, PM Modi said, "It was because of the corrupt intentions of the Congress that even after 70 years of Independence, 18,000 villagers did not have access to electricity." The prime minister said the country today is moving ahead unitedly to realise the goal of a developed India and to fulfil the resolutions of 'Amrit Kaal'.

"During the 25 years of journey of this 'Amrit Kaal', we have to keep in mind the experiences of past decades," he said. The road to a developed India goes through tier 2 and tier 3 cities and through villages which are becoming modern, he said, adding a new hope and energy is visible in the hinterland and in small towns.

The Congress could not understand for four decades after Independence how important it was to implement the Panchayati Raj system in villages, said Modi. They also left the Zila Panchayat system to its own fate, he added. BJP chief J P Nadda, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP chief OP Dhankhar and other BJP leaders were present during the event in Faridabad's Surajkund.

