New Delhi : Reaffirming India's commitment to excellence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian athletes winning the highest-ever total of 107 medals at the Asian Games as a "historic achievement". He said the entire country was overjoyed and the unwavering determination and hard work of the players have made the nation proud.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Narendra Modi said : "What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years. The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud."

The Prime Minister further recalled that the victories of the Indian athletes have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence.