PM hails India's highest-ever tally of 107 medals at Asian Games a 'historic achievement'
Published: 2 hours ago
New Delhi : Reaffirming India's commitment to excellence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Indian athletes winning the highest-ever total of 107 medals at the Asian Games as a "historic achievement". He said the entire country was overjoyed and the unwavering determination and hard work of the players have made the nation proud.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Narendra Modi said : "What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest ever total of 107 medals, the best ever performance in the last 60 years. The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud."
The Prime Minister further recalled that the victories of the Indian athletes have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence.
The final tally of Indian players at the Hangzhou Asian Games in China came to 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This was a considerable rise when compared to the 70 medals won by the Indian contingent at Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. Towards the conclusion of Indian medal-hunt at Asian Games, the Indian men's and women's chess teams won silver medals as the Indian men won their match against Philippines while the women won dominantly against South Korea.