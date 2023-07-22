NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the opposition parties while delivering his address virtually to the participants in the Rozgar Mela held at over 44 locations across the country. The programme was held to virtually distribute more than 70,000 appointment letters to newly-inducted recruits.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that the public banks were earlier known for losses of thousands of crores and non-performing assets (NPAs) and they are now known for record profits. 'Phone banking' scam was one of the biggest scams of the previous government and it broke the back of banking system in the country, he said.

Asserting that there was a positive atmosphere, the Prime Minister said that efforts should be made to make full use of global trust and attraction that were building up for India.

The Rozgar Melas were held at 44 locations across the country for recruitments to central government departments. The newly-recruited candidates will join various government ministries and departments. This was being undertaken towards fulfilling PM Modi's commitment to employment generation and create deserving opportunities to the young generation, as per an official statement.

The government has been giving a new thrust to the youth empowerment through their employment and training under Karmayogi Prarambh online module with more than 580 e-learning courses in an ‘anywhere-any device’ learning format. (with agency inputs)