New Delhi: LPG consumers in India have reason to celebrate as selling companies have recently announced a significant reduction in the price of LPG gas, particularly in the commercial sector. This development comes as a welcome relief for businesses and industries that heavily rely on LPG for their operations. However, the price of LPG cylinders for domestic use remains unchanged from the previous month.

Effective from May 1, 2023, the price of commercial gas cylinders experienced a noteworthy decrease of Rs 172. The reduction in prices varies across different cities and regions in India, providing relief to consumers in various parts of the country.

In the nation's capital, New Delhi, the price of commercial gas has been reduced by Rs 83.5, now standing at Rs 1773 per cylinder. This marks a decline from the previous month's price of Rs 1856.50. Starting from June 1, residents of Delhi can avail themselves of replacement commercial gas cylinders at the revised price of Rs 1773. Similarly, in Kolkata, consumers will be able to purchase commercial gas cylinders for Rs 1875.50.

In the bustling metropolis of Mumbai, the price of a 19 kg commercial gas cylinder now stands at Rs 1725, while in Chennai, the revised price is set at Rs 1973. The price reduction for commercial LPG cylinders is consistent across various cities. In Delhi, the price has decreased by Rs 83.50, in Kolkata by Rs 84, in Mumbai by Rs 83.50, and in Chennai by Rs 84.50. Notably, the price of LPG gas in Noida currently stands at Rs 1,100.50.

While commercial LPG prices have seen a notable decrease, the prices for domestic LPG cylinders have remained stable for the past few months. The last update in domestic LPG prices occurred in March, and since then, there have been no changes. The prices of domestic LPG cylinders differ across various locations in India.

In Leh, the price of a domestic LPG cylinder is Rs 1340, while in Aizawl, it is priced at Rs 1260. Bhopal offers domestic LPG cylinders at Rs 1108.50, while in Jaipur, the price stands at Rs 1106.50. Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai offer domestic LPG cylinders at Rs 1105.50, Rs 1103, and Rs 1102.50, respectively. In Srinagar, the price is slightly higher at Rs 1219 per cylinder.

Moving to other cities, the price of domestic LPG in Patna is Rs 1201, while in Kanyakumari, it is priced at Rs 1187. Andaman offers domestic LPG at Rs 1179, Ranchi at Rs 1160.50, Dehradun at Rs 1122, Chennai at Rs 1118.50, Agra at Rs 1115.50, Chandigarh at Rs 1112.50, Ahmedabad at Rs 1110, Shimla at Rs 1147.50, and Lucknow at Rs 1140.50 per cylinder.

The reduction in LPG prices, particularly in the commercial sector, is expected to provide much-needed relief to businesses and industries that rely heavily on LPG for their operations. Lowering the cost of LPG will help reduce operational expenses and enable businesses to allocate resources more effectively. Additionally, stable prices for domestic LPG cylinders ensure that households can continue to access this essential fuel source without facing any sudden financial burden.

Overall, this reduction in LPG prices is a positive development for consumers across India, providing them with greater affordability and ease of access to this crucial energy source.