New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a fire-power exercise involving various weapons platforms in Rajasthan's Pokhran, the Army said on Saturday. In an interaction with the soldiers, the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the three services, commended them for maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness.

She also exhorted the Army personnel to continue serving the nation with the "same zeal, commitment and motivation". "President Droupadi Murmu visited Pokhran and witnessed a firepower exercise, involving intricate drills of fire and manoeuvre by various weapon platforms," the Army said on 'X'.