New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday expressed her concern about the plight of the inmates of relief camps in violence-hit Manipur. Murmu expressed her concern when a three-member delegation from the All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) called her on at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“She expressed her sadness at this happening. She said that she had spoken to the Governor several times. And was concerned about the plight in relief camps,” a member of the delegation, on conditions of anonymity, told ETV Bharat. The AIDWA members also submitted a detailed report highlighting the present situation and the plight of the affected people in the northeastern state, especially women and children.

“The President heard details of the brutalities perpetrated on victims of sexual assault and other violence,” the member said. A AIDWA delegation had recently visited violence-affected places in Manipur and compiled a detailed report over the present situation after their meeting with the people. The AIDWA members also appraised President Murmu on the breakdown of law and order situation in the state.

Earlier, speaking to ETV Bharat, a member of the delegation and former MP Brindra Karat has demanded immediate dismissal of the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur. Meanwhile, United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC) Manipur has opposed the demand for a separate administration for Kukis in Manipur.

“We want peace in Manipur. We have already lost several indigenous people of the state. We don’t want any separate administration in Manipur,” said Raees Ahamed, UMPC spokesperson. The UMPC represents the 8.5 percent population of the Meitei Pangal (Meitei Muslim) community in Manipur.

“We Meitei Pongal-one of the major indigenous community, who has 400+ years of existence in Manipur have been trying our best efforts to heal the situation but due to extreme devastation and hardships faced by the people, including women and children, the genuine efforts from our end wouldn’t be so fruitful. However, our continuous efforts are on to heal the situation,” said Ahamed.

The committee also submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the Ministry of Minority Affairs seeking active intervention of the Centre to control the situation in Manipur.

“The impact of the violence has been devastating, with over 200 lives lost, over 1000 injuries including 13+ Meitei-Pongal seriously injured. More than 5000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents and over 60,000 people are displaced till date,” said Ahamed.

In a related development, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) condemned the brutal killing of three Kuki-Zo villagers on Friday by suspected Meitei militants in Manipur’s Ukhrul district. ‘Despite the Home Minister Amit Shah's plea to all communities in the strife-torn state to maintain peace, sections of the Meitei community are intent on stalling any peace effort,” ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong told ETV Bharat.

He said that if violence is to be stopped, the Army and other central security forces should start operations to retrieve looted government-issued weapons, as the state police force is fully compromised. “We request central security forces to do more to protect the tribals, who carry single-shot guns while guarding their homes from attacks by Meiteis, who carry sophisticated weapons and mortars stolen from police stations and armouries,” Vualzong said.

Meanwhile, a tribal body in Manipur - Joint Students' Body Lamka - has organised a mass rally at Lamka in the Churachandpur district on Saturday to protest against alleged harassment of Kuki-Zo academicians and scholars.

