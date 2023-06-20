New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her 65th birthday and wished her long life and good health. Droupadi Murmu was born on this day in 1958 in Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, "Birthday greetings to Rashtrapati Ji. A beacon of wisdom, dignity and commitment to the welfare of our people, she is admired for her efforts to further the nation's progress. Her dedication continues to inspire us all. Wishing her good health and a long life."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to greet President Murmu. His tweet in Hindi read, "Birthday wishes to President Smt. Draupadi Murmu ji. Your dedication towards serving the nation and the welfare of every section of society is inspiring. The country is getting the benefit of your experience in the field of administration and public service. I wish you a healthy long life."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted the President on her birthday. He tweeted, "Warmest wishes to Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu ji on her birthday. Her experience, commitment and spirit of service are deeply valued. Wish her good health and many more years in service of the nation."

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India in 2022. She is the country's first tribal President and the second woman to be appointed to the top post after Pratibha Patil.

Earlier, Droupadi Murmu served as the Governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021. She has also served as a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from 2000 to 2009. She had also been a Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Odisha government from 2000 to 2004. (With Agency Inputs)