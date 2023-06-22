Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House in Washington where they presented several valuable gifts to the Indian Prime Minister.

The first couple presented Prime Minister Modi with a handmade, antique American book galley from the early 20th Century. President Biden also gifted a Vintage American Camera accompanied by an archival facsimile print of George Eastman's Patent of the first Kodak camera, and a hardcover book of American wildlife photography. First Lady Jill Biden also gifted PM Modi a signed first-edition copy of 'collected poems of Robert Frost.'

Prime Minister Modi presented US President Joe Biden with a special sandalwood box, handcrafted by a master craftsman from Jaipur. The box contains the idol of Lord Ganesha and a Diya (oil lamp), handcrafted by a family of fifth-generation silversmiths from Kolkata.

He also gifted a 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond to First Lady Jill, which reflects earth-mined diamonds' chemical and optical properties, along with a Papier mache box, known as 'kar-e-kalamdani' - in which the Green diamond is placed.

According to the White House, the president, the first lady and the prime minister also enjoyed a musical tribute to the regions of India, performed by youth dancers from Studio Dhoom, a local Indian dance studio that helps connect a new generation to the vibrant culture of Indian dance. They were joined by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, it said. (with agency inputs)

