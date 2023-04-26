PRELIMINARY PROBE NEEDED DELHI POLICE TO SC ON WFI CHIEF SEXUAL HARASSMENT CASE

New Delhi: In a significant development, solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, informed the Supreme Court that the authorities intend to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering the FIR against Singh. The submission comes after Supreme Court issued notice to the Delhi Police on a petition filed by seven top women wrestlers of the country seeking registration of an FIR against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers have accused Singh of sexual harassment dating back to 2012. The allegations have led to protests by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Mehta in his submission before the apex court said that if directed by the court, the police are ready to register the FIR. The delay in registering the FIR, especially when POCSO charges are pressed against Singh, has been a matter of concern for the petitioners.

The chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in reply said “We don't do something unless there is some material. Furnish what you have on Friday. This involves a minor”. The Supreme Court has listed the matter for hearing on May 28. The wrestlers who have resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar have moved the top court against the Delhi Police's failure to register an FIR against Singh. The Delhi Police have claimed that they have started investigating the matter and will register the FIR as soon as they get some evidence.

Meanwhile, the police have asked for the findings of the report submitted by the probe committee that was constituted to look into the charges against Singh. The wrestlers have alleged that the report has not been made public despite being submitted to the government.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of the petitioners, has also submitted that there is a committee report which has not been made public. Sibal claimed that even police officers can be prosecuted for not registering an offence of this nature. He also pointed out that an amendment to the CrPC, Section 166A, allows the police to be prosecuted if they fail to register a case.

The wrestlers had earlier participated in a sit-in throughout Sunday night, demanding an independent probe into the sexual harassment charges against Singh. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had assured the protesting wrestlers of an independent probe. However, Singh continued to be the WFI chief months after the assurances were given. The Indian Olympic Association has now suspended the elections to the WFI for the time being.