New Delhi: A pregnant woman died after being shot during an indiscriminate firing in Siraspur located in outer North Delhi limits. After she was shot, the woman was admitted to the hospital, where she had a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding. Since then her condition had remained critical, after which the woman died during treatment on Sunday.

In fact, on April 2, a program of worship was organized to mark the birth of a child in their house in Siraspur. During this, a person fired indiscriminately, out of which two rounds were fired into the sky. Whereas, one bullet hit the woman who was standing on the top of the roof at that time. During this, the woman was seriously injured, after which it was found that she was 8 months pregnant.

Due to the bullet injury, she suffered a lot of bleeding, after which she had an abortion during treatment in the hospital. In this case, the police handed over the dead body to the relatives after the post-mortem. After which the family performed the last rites of the deceased woman. First the abortion of the pregnant woman and then the death of the woman, now the whole family is inconsolable.

Also Read : Atiq Ahmed's minor son opens fire in air at marriage ceremony in viral video

In the case of the woman's death, the police arrested the accused and sent him to jail. Further action is being taken. The immediate reason for the firing was not known. The police are investigating whether it was a pre-planned attack aimed at eliminating somebody in the gathering there. The family members of the deceased woman demanded punishment to the accused.