New Delhi: Amid the delay in awarding portfolios to rebelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, Praful Patel and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar called on Union Home Amit Shah in the national capital late Wednesday night.

In a major political development, Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar orchestrated a coup in the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra on July 2. However, since then the NCP Ministers are yet to be given portfolios. There have been series of meetings between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar , but no conclusive decision has been taken on the portfolios yet. The eight other NCP expelled MLAs, who were sworn in as Maharashtra include Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Aditi Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif and Anil Patil.

Praful Patel said that it was a courtesy call. "We came here for a courtesy call. On July 11, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, me and Ajit Pawar met. At present there is a government of three parties in Maharashtra, out of which two parties are already in the government," Patel, considered as a shadow of Sharad Pawar, told reporters after the meeting.

He lashed out at the leaders of the Opposition Congress, Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) saying if someone thinks that there is a big problem in this (delay in awarding portfolios), then it is not so. "Things will become clear in a day or two," added Patel, who has been now expelled from the NCP.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday night had said that his Cabinet would be soon expanded. Sources said that Ajit Pawar, a MLA from Baramati constituency, a stronghold of the Pawar family, is adamant for the Finance portfolio, currently held by Devendra Fadnavis.

