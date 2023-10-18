New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clear his stand on Gautam Adani who, he said, gobbled up Rs 20,000 crore from the poorest of poor people in India through shoddy overseas business deals.

Gandhi further said Congress soon after coming to power in 2004 would initiate action against the billionaire. To substantiate his claim, Gandhi showed a media report on 'Adani and the mysterious coal price rises' at a press conference in Delhi.

"Adani buys coal from Indonesia and by the time the coal reaches India, its price doubles up. Our electricity prices are going up...He (Adani) takes money from the poorest people...This story would bring down any government. This is direct theft..," Rahul said.

Gandhi questioned PM Modi's 'silence' on Adani and claimed that the PM is 'protecting. billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, who is answerable to the people of India.

"It is clear PM Modi is protecting Adani. This is an issue that is connected with the lives of poor people in India. The PM instead of ordering inquiry is safeguarding Adani's interest," Rahul said.

He further said the Congress is committed to the development of the people of the county. "The prime minister's silence on Adani is misleading when our government in Karnataka is offering electricity subsidy and we have promised to do the same once our party comes back to power in Madhya Pradesh," Gandhi said.