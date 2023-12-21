New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told Delhi High Court that he will remove the post he had shared on his X handle wherein the identity of a minor rape victim had allegedly been disclosed. An affidavit in this regard was filed on behalf of the Congress leader in court today.

The high court has directed Delhi Police to submit a status report in connection with the case in a sealed envelope. The next hearing of the case has been listed on January 24, 2024.

During the hearing, lawyer Santosh Tripathi, appearing for Delhi Police, said that the case has no merit and there is no point in hearing the petition. The investigation of the case is still underway. He said that the cause of death of the minor girl in Purana Nangal in 2021 was due to electric shock and there is no information to substantiate that she was murdered after rape.

Responding to which, the court inquired about the status of registering FIR against Gandhi. Delhi Police said that it does not want to create sensation in this matter and so would like to submit the report in a sealed envelope.

Delhi Police said that posting something on the social media is not a crime until proven. Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioner, said that the question is not whether the first offence is proved but the question is whether to register an FIR against Gandhi. When the identity of the minor is revealed it is a crime under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In the previous hearing November 23, the lawyer appearing for the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said that till now no action has been taken by Delhi Police on the incident that happened about three years ago.

The case dates back to 2021 when a nine-year-old Dalit girl, who had come to drink water from the water cooler at a cremation ground in Purana Nangal, was allegedly raped and murdered. After this incident, Congress leaders had gone to meet the victim's family and photographs of the meeting were shared by Gandhi on his X handle.